Southeast Marine Sales and Service is your premier boating dealership in Orlando. Family owned since 1972, Southeast Marine is the oldest family owned dealership in Orlando and we pride ourselves on one-to-one customer attention. Stop in and test drive one of our boats and you’ll quickly understand why our customers become life-long friends.

Storage

Indoor and outdoor storage availability. Free up valuable driveway or garage space and know that your vessel is only a call or email away. In addition we also offer convenient pre and post season readiness services to keep your craft in top shape.

Click here to download Sea Value’s 2016 catalog loaded with over 3,000 of the marine industry’s top selling products. Get yours today!

Southeast Marine Sales and Service is your go to retailer for fun on the water. Stop in and speak with one of our Boating Lifestyle Consultants about a test drive. We really love talking about boats! Please give us a call today. p 407.851.1965

As the industry leader, Sea-Doo is committed to providing ultimate fun on the water. For more than 25 years, Sea-Doo watercraft have stood at the forefront of the industry. …more

Throughout the years Blue Wave has continued to evolve it’s product offerings and improve it’s design abilities while maintaining it’s core principals.. …more

Stingray has the right combination of products from sleek sportboats to wide body sport decks. We also have a new line of deck boats and fish boats, as well as several large cuddy models for “party-goers” in the crowd. …more

The Sylvan brand is part of the Smoker Craft Family of Products and continues to be known for high quality, innovative pontoons. We invite you to experience the pride of owning a Sylvan – and becoming part of our family’s tradition.  …more

Address: 7576 S Orange Ave, Pine Castle, FL 32809

Phone: (407) 851-1965

Business Hours: Mon – Fri  | 8 am – 5 pm

Saturday   | 8 am – 4 pm

Sundays    | Closed